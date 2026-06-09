House Resolution 486 Printer's Number 3242

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BURGOS, HARKINS, HOHENSTEIN, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, FREEMAN, SHUSTERMAN, BRIGGS, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, STEELE, GIRAL, PROBST, MAYES, BELLMON, ZIMMERMAN, CURRY, O'MARA

Short Title A Resolution recognizing July 5, 2026, as "Venezuelan Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Venezuelan Independence Day

Generated 06/10/2026 06:29 AM

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