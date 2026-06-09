House Resolution 444 Printer's Number 3018

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House Resolution 444 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MADSEN, DAVIDSON, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, NEILSON, COOPER, FLEMING, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MEHAFFIE Short Title A Resolution designating September 18, 2026, as "Fútbol Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating September 18, 2026, as “Fútbol Day” Actions 3018 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, March 18, 2026 Reported as committed, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM

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