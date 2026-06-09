House Resolution 444 Printer's Number 3018
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House Resolution 444
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MADSEN, DAVIDSON, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, NEILSON, COOPER, FLEMING, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MEHAFFIE
Short Title
A Resolution designating September 18, 2026, as "Fútbol Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating September 18, 2026, as “Fútbol Day”
Actions
|3018
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, March 18, 2026
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM
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