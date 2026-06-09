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House Resolution 444 Printer's Number 3018

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House Resolution 444

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MADSEN, DAVIDSON, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, NEILSON, COOPER, FLEMING, PASHINSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MEHAFFIE

Short Title

A Resolution designating September 18, 2026, as "Fútbol Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating September 18, 2026, as “Fútbol Day”

Actions

3018 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, March 18, 2026
Reported as committed, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM

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House Resolution 444 Printer's Number 3018

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