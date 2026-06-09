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House Resolution 554 Printer's Number 3553

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors

FLICK, BRENNAN, PICKETT, KHAN, HAMM, OLSOMMER, SHAFFER, HADDOCK, REICHARD, VENKAT, PUGH, McNEILL, COOPER, E. NELSON, TWARDZIK, STAATS, ARMANINI, CUTLER, MARCELL, RIVERA, KAUFFMAN, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, BANTA, WATRO, MENTZER, RYNCAVAGE, ROWE, O'MARA, FLEMING

Short Title

A Resolution designating the week of August 19 through 30, 2026, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designation of Little League World Series Week (08/19/26 through 08/30/26)

Generated 06/10/2026 06:30 AM

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House Resolution 554 Printer's Number 3553

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