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House Bill 71 Printer's Number 0059

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House Bill 71

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SMITH, JAMES, ARMANINI, KENYATTA

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for safety requirements for towed vehicles.

Memo Subject

Safety Cables (Previously HB 497)

Actions

0059 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 14, 2025
Reported as committed, June 9, 2025
First consideration, June 9, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 9, 2025
Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
Removed from table, June 9, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM

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House Bill 71 Printer's Number 0059

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