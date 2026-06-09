House Bill 71 Printer's Number 0059
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House Bill 71
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SMITH, JAMES, ARMANINI, KENYATTA
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for safety requirements for towed vehicles.
Memo Subject
Safety Cables (Previously HB 497)
Actions
|0059
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 14, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 9, 2025
|First consideration, June 9, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 9, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025
|Removed from table, June 9, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM
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