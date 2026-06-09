House Bill 71 Printer's Number 0059

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - House Bill 71 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SMITH, JAMES, ARMANINI, KENYATTA Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for safety requirements for towed vehicles. Memo Subject Safety Cables (Previously HB 497) Actions 0059 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 14, 2025 Reported as committed, June 9, 2025 First consideration, June 9, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, June 9, 2025 Re-reported as committed, Sept. 10, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 10, 2025 Removed from table, June 9, 2026 Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM

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