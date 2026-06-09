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House Bill 2190 Printer's Number 3277

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors

GOUGHNOUR, MARKOSEK, McNEILL, WAXMAN, HADDOCK, RIVERA, HARKINS, MUNROE, HILL-EVANS, MALAGARI, BRENNAN, INGLIS, STEELE, PIELLI, MULLINS, RASEL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MADDEN, D. WILLIAMS, DOUGHERTY, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, KINKEAD, GIRAL, PROKOPIAK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known as the Public Employe Relations Act, in collective bargaining impasse, further providing for arbitration; and, in strikes, further providing for prohibited strikes.

Memo Subject

Allowing Binding Arbitration for All Police

Generated 06/10/2026 06:28 AM

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House Bill 2190 Printer's Number 3277

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