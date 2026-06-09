House Resolution 537 Printer's Number 3443
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors
MATZIE, VENKAT, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, FREEMAN, DELLOSO, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, DOUGHERTY, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, O'MARA, D. WILLIAMS, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, GAYDOS, MENTZER
Short Title
A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 27, 2026, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution - "Rail Safety Week" in PA - September 21 - 27, 2026
Generated 06/10/2026 06:29 AM
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