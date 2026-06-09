House Resolution 537 Printer's Number 3443

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors MATZIE, VENKAT, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, FREEMAN, DELLOSO, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, DOUGHERTY, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, O'MARA, D. WILLIAMS, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, GAYDOS, MENTZER

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 27, 2026, as "Rail Safety Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution - "Rail Safety Week" in PA - September 21 - 27, 2026

Generated 06/10/2026 06:29 AM

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