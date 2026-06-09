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House Resolution 498 Printer's Number 3308

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Sponsors

MALAGARI, FREEMAN, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, MADDEN, GALLAGHER, KHAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, HANBIDGE, DALEY

Short Title

A Resolution designating September 25, 2026, as "Chuseok Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing September 25 as “Chuseok Day.”

Generated 06/10/2026 06:29 AM

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House Resolution 498 Printer's Number 3308

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