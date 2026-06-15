Regency Heights Rolls Out Botanical Comforters at Walmart

Regency Heights Seersucker Botanical Sets

Regency Heights launches its 2026 Botanical Comforter Collection with OEKO-TEX certified, hypoallergenic seersucker sets in nature-inspired prints.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency Heights introduces a 2026 comforter collection with OEKO‑TEX certified fabrics, nature‑inspired comforter, and 9‑piece sets under $130.

"Shoppers don't need to pick between a bedroom that looks good and one that fits their budget. The new Botanical Comforter Collection gives everyday homes both," said a spokesperson for Regency Heights.

The Buying Signals Came Early

Regency Heights, a Walmart‑verified seller, announced the launch of its Botanical Comforter Collection today, now live on walmart.com and regencyheightshome.com.

The collection expansion builds on months of steady demand for botanical prints at Walmart.

Nine Pieces, One Box, Every Size That Matters

The new bedding collection 2026 comes in two formats.

The 9‑Piece Bed in a Bag includes comforter, sheets, pillow shams, pillowcases, and a bed skirt with side‑pocket fitted sheet, everything in one box, priced $56 to $130 depending on size.

The 3‑Piece Seersucker Floral Collection features a reversible botanical comforter and two shams, sized Full/Queen and King. The sets come with hypoallergenic microfiber fill and OEKO‑TEX Standard 100 certified fabrics.

Blue, blush, brown, coral, sage green, and navy choices extend through Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King.

Seersucker fabric moves air. That allows the sets to stay usable across shifting temperatures without replacing the comforter.

Botanical Sales Were Already Strong, Now the Launch Makes It Official

The Seersucker Botanical Comforter Set was not a new experiment when Regency Heights decided to expand it. It was featured by Yahoo Shopping in April 2026 when the Walmart price fell from $130 to $56.

The write-up pointed to the coordinated nine-piece format and botanical print as the main purchase drivers. The brand took that signal and built out a full collection around it.

Seersucker weave holds texture through washing, while flat microfiber does not. Fitted sheet side pockets measure 8 x 9 inches for everyday home bedding. Even though subtle, it's a detail buyers don't miss.

A bedroom refresh should not require buying everything twice.

Botanical Patterns Stay in Rotation Longer

Botanical bedding is not a seasonal category at Walmart. Regency Heights Seersucker Botanical Sets drew steady search traffic and repeat purchases from fall 2025 into spring 2026, outside the usual January and May home refresh windows.

That staying power led the brand to formalize the collection instead of treating it as a one‑off SKU.

Botanical prints appeal because they work across room types without requiring other changes. A sage green floral comforter suits a studio, dorm, or guest room without adjustments to furniture or walls.

Walmart's category data shows botanical and floral bedding consistently outperform trend‑driven prints in repeat purchases.

Regency Heights priced the collection to match that buying pattern. At $56 for a full 9-Piece Set, it sits at a price where shoppers replace rather than repair and where a second colorway is a realistic add-on purchase, not a stretch.

Retail Coverage Followed the Buying Behavior

Regency Heights has come up repeatedly in quality bedding Walmart coverage over the past year. Parade included the brand in March and April 2026 coverage, emphasizing the breadth of prints and the value.

The home furnishing brand appeared in Yahoo Shopping's Walmart bedding picks in October and November 2025, highlighted for softness and hypoallergenic fill.

AOL Finance highlighted a 7‑Piece Regency Heights Set in May 2026, discounted 71%, with shoppers noting comfort held up day after day.

OEKO‑TEX Standard 100 backs the Botanical 9‑Piece Set. That has become something Walmart shoppers specifically look for before buying. Shop It Now at Walmart and Online. The Regency Heights Botanical Comforter Collection is available now at walmart.com and regencyheightshome.com. 9-Piece Sets start at $56 for Twin. The 3-Piece Seersucker Floral Sets are in Full/Queen and King.

Regency Heights sells affordable comforter sets, sheet sets, duvet covers, pillow cases, quilts, bath sets, towels, throws, blankets, and decorative pillows through Walmart and its own store.

About Regency Heights

Regency Heights is a home goods brand focused on delivering high-quality, versatile, and budget-friendly bedding. The collection includes comforter sets, sheet sets, quilts, blankets, and throws, designed for lasting comfort and everyday use. Products are available at regencyheightshome.com and through leading marketplace channels.

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