Harbor House Grows Its Nature-Inspired Bedding Line

Harbor House Living Nature-Inspired Bedding Line

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbor House has expanded its premium bedding collection with new additions built for comfort and calm. The move reflects the brand’s continued commitment to quiet luxury, drawing inspiration from the California coast. It marks another step in Harbor House’s ongoing effort to bring sanctuary into everyday living.

Harbor House deepens its nature-inspired bedding collection with new comforters, duvet covers, and sateen sheets designed to turn a bedroom into a coastal sanctuary.

The Home World of Harbor House

Harbor House Living is a luxury home furnishing brand rooted in the California coastal spirit. Founded on the belief that a home should restore as much as it shelters, the brand offers high-end bedding, linens, and home textiles. It is the home extension of the wider Harbor House universe, which also includes Harbor House Inn and Harbor House Life.

These textiles embody the restorative philosophy of the properties in everyday items. So, individuals can replicate the calm, understated elegance of the two‑star Michelin coastal inn within their personal sleep environments.

What Has Joined the Collection

The expanded bedding collection introduces new cooling and down comforters, cotton and linen duvet covers, and sateen sheet sets. Each piece has been considered as part of a broader whole, rather than added simply to grow the lineup.

The addition of these specific textiles is intended to give the bedroom more range across changing seasons. By carefully expanding the lineup, the brand provides a cohesive system of pieces that bring a deeper sense of ease and functional versatility to the home.

This expansion coordinates with the brand’s established textile staples. The new arrivals are engineered to layer naturally alongside signature fabrications like French flax linen and artisan-quality faux fur, providing an integrated approach to bedroom styling that maintains a strict focus on responsibly sourced materials.

Drawn from Natural Materials

The new pieces draw from natural materials chosen for both comfort and character. TENCEL ensures cooling comfort. Goose down offers ethically sourced warmth. Similarly, cotton and linen duvet covers bring softness and breathability, while sateen sheets add a hotel‑quality finish. Every material is named truthfully, reflecting what the brand has verified and stands behind.

The company explains that internal verifications happen to confirm whether chosen materials align with the brand’s focus on natural components or not. This strict review process ensures that all items, from the foundational sheets to the specialty weights, satisfy the company’s baseline standards for quality.

Where Rest Becomes Ritual

Beyond the textiles themselves, the expansion is about what these pieces create together: a bedroom that feels like a retreat.

Woven with clear purpose, the textiles are designed to carry the calming essence of the California coast indoors. The fabrics’ subtle flair reduces distraction in the sleep environment, softly inviting individuals to pause and experience quiet at night.

In the Spokesperson’s Words

“We wanted this collection to feel like an exhale. Every material we chose was about giving people a reason to slow down at the end of the day, and to wake up feeling like their home gave them something back,” said a Harbor House spokesperson.

Begin Here

The expanded collection is available now on the official Harbor House website. The brand says that all pieces have been made to work in harmony with the rest of the home and encourages anyone seeking peace to browse its new comforters, duvet covers, and sheet sets.

A Home That Restores

Harbor House notes that the home is meant to heal as well as to house. With this expanded collection, the brand continues to invite people back to that idea with considered textures as its focus.

About Harbor House

Harbor House Living is a sustainable luxury home furnishing brand store rooted in the spirit of the California coast. Founded on the philosophy that a home should restore as much as it shelters, Harbor House Living offers high-end bedding, linens, and home textiles crafted from responsibly sourced natural materials, from French flax linen and ethically sourced goose down to TENCEL and artisan-quality faux fur. It is the home extension of the Harbor House universe, which also includes a two-star Michelin coastal inn, Harbor House Inn, and a nature and exploration media platform, Harbor House Life.

Welcome to Harbor House Living - Luxury Bedding & Coastal Inspired Living

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