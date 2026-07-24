Regency Heights Launches Summer Quilt Series for Cooler Nights

Regency Heights Quilt Collection

Regency Heights Home launches a breathable summer quilt collection for cooler sleep, available at Walmart and online store.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency Heights Home announced the launch of its new summer quilt collection featuring lightweight, breathable quilts designed to provide better sleep during warmer months, as it enables individuals to be able to spend cooler nights, unlike being all hot and fussy while using traditional heat-trapping quilts and comforters.

Why Summer Quilts

While thick, heavy comforters and other similar bedding are great for cold seasons, they may be considered too much during hotter seasons since their warmth can make sleeping at night uncomfortable. Choosing bedding appropriate for the warm season is essential for a comfortable night's sleep. It is one of the best ways to reach that perfect balance of coziness and comfort that many seek while resting.

Regency Heights Home’s latest summer quilt series is designed to provide respite from such heavy bedding options. Available at affordable rates for everyday households, the collection doesn't compromise on the cozy feel that heavy bedding provides.

About the Collection

Regency Heights summer quilts belong to the brand’s bedding collection, made specifically for seasonal refreshing. It is made out of breathable material and are available in multiple styles that one can choose from. They're light, breathable layers designed to keep you cool and comfortable through warmer nights. This way you still get that cozy, tucked-in feeling without ever overheating.

Improvements in homes during the summer season usually entail looking for ways to make everyday lives more comfortable. One of the factors that should be considered is the quality of bedding materials, as it helps create a comfortable bedroom atmosphere.

Words From The Head Of Products

“We understand the feeling of finding oneself waking up, that too drenched in sweat, while sleeping under otherwise lovely sheets. We understand the need for seasonal bedding upgrades that are at par with the climatic conditions,” said the Head of Products at Regency Heights. “We are introducing this new summer quilt collection to help shoppers spend cooler nights this season.”

As summer activities become different and more indoors-oriented, homes become places of leisure and comfort; hence, the need for bedroom comfort cannot be overlooked. Regency Heights always endeavors to find affordable and practical bedding solutions catered to each season in order not to compromise on the customer’s comfort at any time of the year.

Availability and Bargain

The latest Regency Heights Summer Quilt Bedding Collection is an excellent choice for families who would like to update their home spaces without making any difficult adjustments. Whether it is updating primary bedrooms, arranging guest rooms, or changing bedding material according to season, all of these can be done with the help of the products from this newly launched collection.

The new summer quilt series from Regency Heights is now available at Walmart and on regencyheightshome.com. They provide easier access to seasonal bedding for typical American families. Concentrating on the balance between comfort, quality, and affordability, this range represents an inexpensive way to rejuvenate your bedroom during the warm period of the year.

Get Ready for a Cooler Season Ahead

With the arrival of warmer days, a small change in the bedding can create a more comfortable and inviting bedroom. The Regency Heights summer quilt collection provides a simple way to refresh everyday homes for the season. It helps families get ready for warmer nights with a variety of versatile bedding options.

Refresh your bedroom with Regency Heights Home's new summer quilt series to spend cooler nights this summer. Find the collection at regencyheightshome.com for the perfect pieces to refresh your summer.

About Regency Heights

Regency Heights is a home furnishing brand dedicated to making quality, stylish home goods accessible to every household. From comforter sets and sheet sets to bath essentials and living accents, Regency Heights Home brings comfort and style to real homes across America. Available at Walmart and online at regencyheightshome.com, Regency Heights is headquartered in Fremont, California.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.