AI Presentation Platform Presenti AI Brings an AI Agent Directly Into the Slide Editor

New Single-Slide AI Chat Feature Lets Users Modify Charts and Tables Through Conversation

New Single-Slide AI Chat Feature Lets Users Modify Charts and Tables Through Conversation, Without Leaving the Editing Page

HONGKONG, HONGKONG, CHINA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presenti AI, the AI-powered presentation maker trusted by business professionals, educators, and technical teams worldwide, today announced the release of version 1.37. The update introduces Single-Slide AI Chat, an embedded AI Agent that allows users to interact with individual slides in real time — modifying charts, tables, and content through a conversational interface inside the editor, without leaving the page.1. A Presentation Platform Built for Every InputBefore diving into what’s new, it helps to understand what Presenti AI already does — because v1.37 builds on a platform that handles more input formats than any comparable tool.- Start from a prompt or idea: Type a topic or paste a few notes, and Presenti generates a fully structured, professionally designed slide deck in minutes — no blank canvas, no formatting decisions Word to Presentation : Drop in a Word document and receive a polished slide deck instantly, with layout and design handled automatically PDF to Presentation : Convert PDF reports, briefs, or research into clean, presentation-ready slides without manual reformatting- Markdown to Presentation: Technical writers and developers can work in plain text and let Presenti handle the visual output- Mind map, audio, and PPTX support: The platform also accepts mind maps, audio recordings, and existing PPTX files — converting or enhancing each into presentation-ready output- AI-Beautify Slide: Every deck — whether generated from scratch or imported — passes through Presenti’s AI-Beautify Slide engine, which automatically applies layout structure, typography, color schemes, and visual hierarchy- Multi-language presentation generation: Teams can generate decks in multiple languages, making Presenti practical for global workflows and cross-border collaboration2. What’s New in v1.37: Single-Slide AI ChatUntil now, AI assistance in presentation tools has operated at the document level — generating a full deck, then stepping back. Presenti v1.37 changes that dynamic by embedding an AI Agent directly into the editing page.Users can click into any slide, open the AI Chat panel, and instruct the Agent to restructure a chart, reformat a data table, rewrite a caption, or reorganize content — all without switching windows or breaking their workflow. The Agent responds to natural language and applies changes to that specific slide immediately.This addresses the friction that slows professionals down most: the last-mile edits. Adjusting a revenue chart before a board meeting. Reformatting a competitive analysis table for a client pitch. Updating figures in a technical briefing after the data shifts. These tasks now take a single instruction.3. What the Team Is Saying“Presentation editing has always had a last-mile problem,” said Edwin, co-founder of Presenti AI. “You generate the deck, and then you spend another hour fixing individual slides by hand. With Single-Slide AI Chat, the Agent stays with you inside the editor. You brief it on a specific slide the same way you’d brief a colleague — and it handles the rest. That’s the gap v1.37 was built to close.”4. Heard From Users“I was updating a competitor analysis deck an hour before a client call — the market share table needed a complete restructure,” said Sarah K., Senior Strategy Manager at a mid-size consulting firm. “I typed what I needed into the chat panel, and the Agent updated that slide while I kept working on the rest of the deck. Nothing was interrupted. Once you work that way, it’s difficult to go back.”5. About Presenti AIPresenti AI is an AI presentation maker designed for business professionals, educators, and technical teams. The platform supports the full spectrum of input formats — from typed prompts and Word documents to PDFs, Markdown files, mind maps, audio recordings, and PPTX files — converting each into polished, design-ready slides through its AI-Beautify Slide engine. Multi-language presentation generation extends its utility to teams operating across regions and languages. Version 1.37 is available now to all users.Learn more at www.presenti.ai

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