Senate Bill 730 Printer's Number 1799

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - facility by the department under Chapter 8 of the act of July

19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act, including a hospital, long-term care

facility, home health care agency or hospice.

(2) A facility that is licensed or approved by the

Department of Human Services under Article IX or X of the act

of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services

Code, and provides health care services, including a

psychiatric facility or intermediate care facility for the

developmentally or intellectually disabled.

(3) A facility that is licensed as a prescribed

pediatric extended care center by the department under the

act of November 24, 1999 (P.L.884, No.54), known as the

Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Centers Act.

"Health care insurer." A person, corporation or other entity

that offers administrative, indemnity or payment services under

a program of health care or disability benefits, including the

following:

(1) An insurance company, association, exchange or

fraternal benefit society subject to the act of May 17, 1921

(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of

1921.

(2) A health maintenance organization subject to the act

of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364), known as the Health

Maintenance Organization Act.

(3) A hospital plan corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S.

Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations).

(4) A professional health service corporation subject to

40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to professional health services

plan corporations).

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