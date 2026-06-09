Senate Bill 730 Printer's Number 1799
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - facility by the department under Chapter 8 of the act of July
19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act, including a hospital, long-term care
facility, home health care agency or hospice.
(2) A facility that is licensed or approved by the
Department of Human Services under Article IX or X of the act
of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services
Code, and provides health care services, including a
psychiatric facility or intermediate care facility for the
developmentally or intellectually disabled.
(3) A facility that is licensed as a prescribed
pediatric extended care center by the department under the
act of November 24, 1999 (P.L.884, No.54), known as the
Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care Centers Act.
"Health care insurer." A person, corporation or other entity
that offers administrative, indemnity or payment services under
a program of health care or disability benefits, including the
following:
(1) An insurance company, association, exchange or
fraternal benefit society subject to the act of May 17, 1921
(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of
1921.
(2) A health maintenance organization subject to the act
of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1701, No.364), known as the Health
Maintenance Organization Act.
(3) A hospital plan corporation subject to 40 Pa.C.S.
Ch. 61 (relating to hospital plan corporations).
(4) A professional health service corporation subject to
40 Pa.C.S. Ch. 63 (relating to professional health services
plan corporations).
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