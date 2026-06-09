Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1803
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 903
PRINTER'S NO. 1803
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
792
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA,
PENNYCUICK, PISCIOTTANO, MILLER, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN AND
ROBINSON, JUNE 6, 2025
SENATOR FARRY, INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, AS
AMENDED, JUNE 9, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in research and development tax credit, further
providing FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR CREDIT FOR RESEARCH AND
DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AND for limitation on credits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1709-B(a) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
SECTION 1. THE DEFINITIONS OF "PENNSYLVANIA BASE AMOUNT" AND
"SMALL BUSINESS" IN SECTION 1702-B OF THE ACT OF MARCH 4, 1971
(P.L.6, NO.2), KNOWN AS THE TAX REFORM CODE OF 1971, ARE AMENDED
TO READ:
SECTION 1702-B. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND
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