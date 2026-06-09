Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 903

PRINTER'S NO. 1803

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

792

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA,

PENNYCUICK, PISCIOTTANO, MILLER, COLLETT, LAUGHLIN AND

ROBINSON, JUNE 6, 2025

SENATOR FARRY, INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, AS

AMENDED, JUNE 9, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in research and development tax credit, further

providing FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR CREDIT FOR RESEARCH AND

DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AND for limitation on credits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1709-B(a) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITIONS OF "PENNSYLVANIA BASE AMOUNT" AND

"SMALL BUSINESS" IN SECTION 1702-B OF THE ACT OF MARCH 4, 1971

(P.L.6, NO.2), KNOWN AS THE TAX REFORM CODE OF 1971, ARE AMENDED

TO READ:

SECTION 1702-B. DEFINITIONS.--THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND

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