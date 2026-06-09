Senate Bill 482 Printer's Number 1801

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Human

Services Committee of the House of Representatives that tracks

by county the enrollment of eligible individuals in long-term

care service programs by the Independent Enrollment Broker,

including managed care organizations and LIFE programs. The

report shall also include documentation of compliance with

subsections (a) and (b).

* * *

Section 5. Repeals are as follows:

(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under

paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the amendment of

section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act.

(2) Section 1604-T of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,

No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, is repealed.

Section 6. The amendment of section 602(a), (b) and (c) of

the act is a continuation of section 1604-T of the act of April

9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code. Except as

otherwise provided in section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act,

all activities initiated under section 1604-T of The Fiscal Code

shall continue and remain in full force and effect and may be

completed under section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act. Orders,

regulations, rules and decisions which were made under section

1604-T of The Fiscal Code and which are in effect on the

effective date of section 5(2) of this act shall remain in full

force and effect until revoked, vacated or modified under

section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act. Contracts, obligations

and collective bargaining agreements entered into under section

1604-T of The Fiscal Code are not affected nor impaired by the

repeal of section 1604-T of The Fiscal Code.

Section 7. SECTION 6. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20250SB0482PN1801 - 5 -

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