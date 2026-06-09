Senate Bill 482 Printer's Number 1801
PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the Human
Services Committee of the House of Representatives that tracks
by county the enrollment of eligible individuals in long-term
care service programs by the Independent Enrollment Broker,
including managed care organizations and LIFE programs. The
report shall also include documentation of compliance with
subsections (a) and (b).
* * *
Section 5. Repeals are as follows:
(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under
paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the amendment of
section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act.
(2) Section 1604-T of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,
No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, is repealed.
Section 6. The amendment of section 602(a), (b) and (c) of
the act is a continuation of section 1604-T of the act of April
9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code. Except as
otherwise provided in section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act,
all activities initiated under section 1604-T of The Fiscal Code
shall continue and remain in full force and effect and may be
completed under section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act. Orders,
regulations, rules and decisions which were made under section
1604-T of The Fiscal Code and which are in effect on the
effective date of section 5(2) of this act shall remain in full
force and effect until revoked, vacated or modified under
section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act. Contracts, obligations
and collective bargaining agreements entered into under section
1604-T of The Fiscal Code are not affected nor impaired by the
repeal of section 1604-T of The Fiscal Code.
Section 7. SECTION 6. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20250SB0482PN1801 - 5 -
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