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Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1804

PENNSYLVANIA, June 9 - in part out of the funds of a public body where the estimated

cost of the total project is in excess of twenty-five thousand

dollars ($25,000), but shall not include work performed under a

rehabilitation or manpower training program., THE REHABILITATION

OF A RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY OR SCHOOL SAFETY AND SECURITY

IMPROVEMENTS.

* * *

(7) "Workman" includes laborer, mechanic, skilled and semi-

skilled laborer and apprentices employed by any contractor or

subcontractor and engaged in the performance of services

directly upon or for the public work project, regardless of

whether their work becomes a component part thereof, and

includes laborers, mechanics, skilled and semi-skilled laborers,

apprentices and other persons employed by any contractor or

subcontractor to perform custom fabrication of nonstandard goods

or materials for the public work project, but does not include

material suppliers or their employes who do not perform services

at the job site unless the work involves custom fabrication.

* * *

(11) "Custom fabrication" means the fabrication, assembly or

other production of nonstandard goods or materials, including

components, fixtures or parts thereof, that are fabricated or

assembled offsite but produced specifically for a public work

project. The following apply:

(i) The goods and materials shall include those used in the

trades or systems, including plumbing or pipe-fitting systems,

heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration systems,

sheet metal or other duct systems, boiler systems, electrical

systems, welding work, mechanical insulation work, ornamental

iron work, rebar system assembly or one or more signs in a

20250SB0908PN1804 - 2 -

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Senate Bill 908 Printer's Number 1804

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