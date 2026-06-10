DPP to temporarily suspend Quick Permit services during HNL Build software update​

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) will conduct a major software update to its HNL Build permitting system to support the implementation of the new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs).

The software update is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 10, and continue through Thursday, June 11. During this period, applicants will be unable to apply for Quick Permits while DPP updates HNL Build to incorporate the new flood map data.

A Quick Permit is an instant online permit that does not require plans or plan review and is available only for specific types of work, such as solar water heater installations, split air-conditioning systems, and window repairs.

Quick Permit services are expected to resume at the start of business on Friday, June 12. All other permit application types and HNL Build services will remain available throughout the update.

Beginning June 10, the updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) will take effect across Oʻahu, placing hundreds of properties into new flood zones. Properties newly designated within Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs), including Zones A, AE, AEF, AH, AO, V, and VE, may be subject to additional permitting requirements. Depending on the scope of work, projects on these properties may no longer qualify for a Quick Permit and may instead require a Building Permit application and additional review.

Residents planning future construction projects are encouraged to verify their property’s flood zone designation and learn more about the impacts of the updated FEMA flood maps. Information is available through the Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency’s Get Flood Ready website at www.resilientoahu.org/firm-update.

Additional information about the new flood maps can be found on DPP’s website at www.honolulu.gov/dpp/new-fema-flood-insurance-rate-maps-to-take-effect-on-june-10/.

For questions regarding permitting requirements, contact the Department of Planning and Permitting at dpp@honolulu.gov.