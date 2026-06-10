TIPS Purchasing Cooperative Expands Access to K–12 Keyboarding Software

Approval under RFP 250802 supports classroom typing curriculum and academic technology instruction

Keyboarding instruction remains essential for technology-based learning. Flexible typing curriculum solutions help schools strengthen classroom technology readiness.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, has been approved through TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) under RFP Number 250802, Academic and Educational Goods and Services.As schools continue expanding digital learning initiatives, keyboarding instruction and typing fluency remain important parts of helping students participate effectively in modern classroom environments. Students increasingly use computers for writing assignments, assessments, online collaboration, classroom communication, and technology-based learning activities across all grade levels.Because of this growing reliance on digital instruction, many schools are seeking typing software that supports classroom learning while helping students improve confidence using computers and classroom technology tools. Typesy for TIPS provides structured K–12 keyboarding instruction through guided typing lessons, interactive exercises, and classroom-focused activities designed to help students strengthen typing speed, typing accuracy, and keyboard familiarity.The typing curriculum can be integrated into existing classroom workflows while allowing educators to assign lessons, monitor typing progress, and support broader digital fluency and foundational computer skills development through built-in reporting tools.Students can progress through keyboarding instruction at their own pace while building practical typing habits that support everyday academic activities and digital learning participation.Designed primarily for K–12 education, Typesy also supports broader student technology confidence and digital learning skills through guided practice activities built for modern classrooms.Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy’s keyboarding curriculum can visit: https://www.typesy.com/tips/ About eReflecteReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.📞 Media Contact

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