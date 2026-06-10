BuyBoard® Cooperative Expands Access to K–12 Keyboarding Curriculum

Approval under RFP 749-24 supports classroom typing software and instructional technology learning

Typing and keyboarding are important classroom skills. Structured keyboarding instruction helps students build confidence, increase productivity, and use digital tools more effectively.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director at eReflect

TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc. announced that its keyboarding and typing curriculum platform, Typesy, has been approved through Local Government Purchasing Cooperative (BuyBoard) under RFP Number 749-24, Instructional Technology Equipment and Related Services.As schools continue expanding digital instruction and classroom technology initiatives, many educators are placing greater emphasis on keyboarding instruction and typing fluency as essential student skills. Students regularly use computers for assignments, online assessments, classroom communication, research activities, and digital collaboration across nearly every grade level and subject area.Because of this growing reliance on technology, schools are increasingly seeking typing software that helps students improve keyboarding confidence while supporting classroom learning environments. Strong typing skills can help students participate more effectively in digital instruction while improving productivity and comfort using classroom technology. Typesy for Local Government Purchasing Cooperative (BuyBoard®) provides structured K–12 keyboarding instruction through guided typing lessons, interactive exercises, and classroom-focused learning activities designed to help students strengthen typing speed, typing accuracy, and keyboard familiarity. The platform allows students to progress at their own pace while reinforcing practical typing habits that support everyday academic activities.The keyboarding curriculum can be implemented across schools and grade levels while giving educators tools to assign lessons, monitor student typing progress, and support broader digital fluency development through built-in classroom reporting features.As digital learning environments continue evolving, keyboarding proficiency remains an important foundational skill that supports student participation, communication, and technology readiness. Students who are comfortable using computers are often better prepared to engage effectively in modern classroom instruction and online learning activities.Designed primarily for K–12 education, Typesy also supports broader student technology skills, foundational computer familiarity, and digital fluency through guided practice exercises designed for modern classrooms.Teachers and administrators interested in learning more about Typesy’s keyboarding curriculum can visit:About eReflecteReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform used by schools and homeschool environments worldwide, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology designed to support long-term retention and language development.📞 Media Contact

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