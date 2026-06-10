Bigger granny flats out for consultation

10 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Housing and Planning

Tasmanians are invited to have their say on bigger granny flats.

The draft State Planning Provisions amendment to increase the allowable floor area for a secondary residence from 60m2 to 90m2 is open for consultation. As well as increasing the size, it also makes it clearer about what qualifies as a secondary residence, or granny flat.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said we are taking action to making it simpler and faster to deliver a variety of housing options.

"Larger granny flats have huge potential to boost housing supply in Tasmania," Minister Vincent said.

"They're already a popular choice, and expanding the footprint allows for larger, more versatile housing options.

"We know there needs to be work from every corner of the state to build more houses.

"I look forward to hearing more from the community about this exciting proposal."

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