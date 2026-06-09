Support services roles keep VA running 

Delivering high-quality care to Veterans takes a whole team of professionals committed to making a difference. Across the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA’s) nationwide network, support services professionals play a critical role in ensuring facilities run smoothly, safely and efficiently. While these careers may often operate behind the scenes, their impact is felt in every patient interaction.

Read on to learn more about support services roles at VA and the employment benefits of a rewarding VA career.

Explore support services roles

Support services careers at VA span a wide range of functions, all working together to create an environment where Veterans can receive the care they’ve earned. These roles include:

Each of these roles contribute to a seamless care experience, helping clinical teams focus on what they do best—caring for Veterans.

A mission to be proud of

At VA, every role supports a shared mission: serving those who served our nation. Support services professionals are an essential part of that mission, ensuring that Veterans feel respected, comfortable and cared for from the moment they walk through the door. Whether it’s a clean patient room, a well-prepared meal or the feeling of security, these contributions make a meaningful difference every day.

“The most rewarding part is that we consistently have the opportunity to help people who are actually in need,” said VA Police Office Matthew Marquez.

Employment benefits to rely on

VA proudly offers a competitive benefits package so our employees feel valued and cared for. Employees benefit from:

Competitive federal pay and comprehensive health insurance for life

Opportunities for training and career advancement

A supportive, team-oriented work environment

The chance to grow within one of the largest healthcare systems in the country

“If you’re looking for a career, if you want to move your way up the ladder, there’s opportunity,” said Larry Thomas, VA cook and truck driver.

Learn more about the Total Rewards of a VA career online.

Join our team

If you’re all about Veterans like we are, explore support services career opportunities at VA and discover how you can play a key role in serving those who served. Learn more and apply at VA Careers.