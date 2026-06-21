500 volunteers, one mission: Rebuilding for those who served

Restoring more than a building

More than 500 volunteers gathered March 31 to renovate the Veterans Resource Center in Dallas, improving a facility that provides essential services to homeless and at-risk Veterans in North Texas.

A collaborative effort for lasting change

The large-scale renovation project was led by the VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) in partnership with the Home Depot Foundation, Homeless Veterans Services of Dallas (HVSD) and 365 Connect. Community volunteers, corporate partners and Veterans worked together during the one-day service event to upgrade the center and improve the environment for those who rely on its resources.

Volunteers completed several improvements across the facility, including painting interior spaces, replacing doors, installing gazebos and creating functional outdoor and indoor gathering areas designed to support connection, learning and community engagement.

Expanding services and opportunities

The renovations enhance the VANTHCS building that houses HVSD, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting homeless and at-risk Veterans throughout North Texas. The organization operates a day center where Veterans can access meals, showers, laundry services and a safe space during daytime hours. HVSD also provides essential supplies, community-hosted meals and resources that help Veterans move toward long-term housing and employment.

Leaders from VANTHCS said the renovation reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to addressing Veteran homelessness through strong partnerships with community organizations and volunteers. By improving the facility, the project strengthens a critical support network for Veterans across the region.

Beyond the physical improvements, leaders emphasized the broader impact on Veterans’ futures.

“We cannot do this alone. It takes the support of the entire community to stand with us and support our Veterans,” said James Douglas, associate director of operations for VANTHCS. “This project is about more than training. It’s about restoring confidence, rebuilding lives and giving Veterans the opportunity to step back into the workforce with purpose. It opens the door to meaningful employment and the chance to truly transform their futures.”

In addition to improving daily services, the upgraded facility will support workforce development programs offered through HVSD. The nonprofit currently provides a free 10-week welding training program that equips Veterans with skills needed to reenter the workforce. With the expanded and improved space, the organization plans to explore additional training opportunities in skilled trades such as plumbing and other vocational fields.

The power of community partnerships

Support from the Home Depot Foundation played a key role in making the project possible. The foundation has a long-standing commitment to supporting Veterans and military communities across the country. Since 2011, it has invested more than $600 million in Veteran-related initiatives, including projects that improve homes and community facilities for Veterans nationwide.

“Projects like this one are a powerful reminder of what’s possible when our associates, partners and supporters come together in service of those who’ve served us,” said Heather Prill, director of The Home Depot Foundation. “Engaging nearly 500 volunteers by rolling up our sleeves in Dallas to help transform the Veterans Resource Center reinforces our deep commitment to ensuring Veterans have access to safe housing, workforce training and the support they deserve.”

The nonprofit 365 Connect also helped coordinate the large-scale volunteer effort by connecting corporate partners and community members with organizations working to address local needs. The group focuses on organizing volunteer initiatives that create meaningful community impact.

Together, these efforts signal a renewed commitment to ensuring North Texas Veterans have the foundation they need to rebuild their lives.