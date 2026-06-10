Ship Support Unit Guam Continues Tradition of Honoring Mariners

Service members and civilians observed National Maritime Day at Naval Base Guam with a wreath laying ceremony off the coast of Naval Base Guam and a proclamation signing at the Governor’s office in Hagatna, May 22, 2026.

Military Sealift Command Far East's Ship Support Unit Guam, along with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam, and US Naval Base Guam participated in the wreath laying ceremony as part of an annual tradition.

While MSC observes National Maritime Day all over the globe, MSC Far East’s Ship Support Unit Guam teamed up with the governor’s office and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam for special events. Guam Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua F. Tenorio held a proclamation signing ceremony.

The wreath laying ceremony honored all fallen civilian mariners, while the proclamation signing designates May 22 as National Maritime Day in Guam. Representatives attended an at-sea wreath-laying ceremony aboard a U.S. Coast Guard ship, as a tribute to those mariners who lost their lives supporting the Department of Defense and MSC.

The proclamation states “On National Maritime Day, we recognize the important role the United States Merchant Marine plays in supporting our commerce and national security; and… commemorate National Maritime Day to recognize all mariners who support and safeguard our nation and island.”

National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners.

For almost nine decades, the United States has honored the service and sacrifice of merchant mariners. National Maritime Day is celebrated on May 22 yearly since its inception in 1933.

MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet by ensuring ships throughout the Indo-Pacific region are manned, trained and equipped to deliver fuel, cargo and supplies to forces operating at sea and ashore. The U.S. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely operates with allies and partners to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.