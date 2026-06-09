Senator Bolick Secures Unanimous Support on Bill Strengthening Missing Children Response Protocols

ARIZONA, June 9 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senator Shawnna Bolick is strengthening Arizona's response to missing, kidnapped, and runaway children with legislation that unanimously passed the House of Representatives today and now heads to the governor's desk for signature. SB 1416 reflects a shared commitment to improving child safety and ensuring law enforcement agencies have the tools and training necessary to respond quickly when a child goes missing.

SB 1416 establishes additional reporting and training requirements for law enforcement agencies handling missing child cases. The legislation requires agencies to provide critical information about missing children to appropriate media outlets and on official social media platforms within specified timeframes, expands reporting requirements to national missing persons databases, and requires law enforcement agencies to conduct regular training for personnel involved in missing child investigations. The bill also strengthens documentation requirements and updates training standards related to Arizona's Seek and Find Alert Notification System.

"When a child goes missing, every minute matters," said Senator Bolick. "Families deserve to know that law enforcement agencies have clear, consistent procedures in place to mobilize resources, share information quickly, and coordinate every available effort to bring that child home safely. SB 1416 strengthens Arizona's response by improving communication, increasing public awareness, and ensuring officers receive ongoing training on the tools and procedures available to them. This legislation is about giving missing children the greatest possible chance of being found and reunited with their loved ones. Protecting Arizona's children should always be a priority, and I am proud this bill earned unanimous support because the safety of our children rises above politics."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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