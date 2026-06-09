Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General MFCU - Bismarck

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Position No: 125-31482

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience. For full salary package, click here: Total Rewards Calculator

Closing Date: June 23, 2026

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Office, Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Jessica Binder, Director, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit

Summary of Work

This position provides legal and litigation services to the Attorney General and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit regarding Medicaid provider billing fraud and patient abuse/neglect in settings with a Medicaid nexus. The position requires skills in both civil and criminal litigation. Experience with Medicaid is not required.

The successful candidate for this position will work as a member of an interdisciplinary team of investigative agents, auditors, nurse auditor/investigator, and attorneys, seeking civil remedies such as financial restitution and penalties, divestment or forfeiture, and exclusions from the Medicaid system and criminal charges. The successful candidate for this position should have sound legal judgment, strong research and analysis skills, and the ability to understand and communicate complex information and legal issues. The Assistant Attorney General serving in this position will consult with investigators and analysts, review evidence, prepare and file civil and criminal actions in the appropriate court, conduct discovery, draft and respond to motions and other court filings, attend hearings, negotiate settlements, and take matters to trial as needed.

The attorney accepting this position must maintain the integrity of the Attorney General’s Office, as well as the confidentiality of information as required by the North Dakota Office of Attorney General. In-state travel, including some over-night travel, is expected. Also, out of state training opportunities will be available.

The attorney in this position will also perform other duties or responsibilities as assigned by the Division Director, including travel or overtime as required by the position. Both in state and out of state training opportunities will be available.

In addition to the monthly salary, this position includes fully paid health insurance for employee and family, the option to participate in employee-paid dental and vision for employee and family, participation in the state NDPERS defined contribution retirement plan as well as the option to participate in the 457 deferred compensation plan, the option to contribute to a medical spending account, and earning annual and sick leave.

Employees in this position are eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

This is an in-person position located in Bismarck, ND.

Minimum Qualifications

Licensed to practice law in North Dakota, or the expectation of imminent admission to the North Dakota Bar. Preference will be given to applicants with 5 or more years of legal experience including litigation experience. High ethical standards; clean discipline record. Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Excellent legal research skills; ability to effectively use Westlaw or Lexis and other research tools. Necessary interpersonal skills needed to work well with the public, colleagues, state and federal regulatory and law enforcement agencies, the state and federal court systems and others. The judgment, reliability, and willingness to devote the time and energy necessary to provide excellent legal services to the State of North Dakota. Ability, demonstrated in previous employment experience or otherwise shown, to establish and maintain effective, harmonious working relationships with the public, colleagues, supervisors, and others. Excellent time management and organization skills. Proven ability or potential to do excellent legal work in the areas of litigation, research and writing, negotiations, and legal advice to the Attorney General and Division. Ability to conduct investigations, including document and records review, subpoena hearings, witness interviews, and ability to distill and translate complex transactions and findings into understandable and meaningful terms. Ability to exercise independent judgment and professional discretion in the identification, management, and resolution of alleged violations of law and related legal issues. Successful completion of the interview process, reference checks, and standard background and criminal record checks to determine knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform assistant attorney general tasks.

About Team ND

"Far and away the best prize life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." - Theodore Roosevelt

More than 7,500 talented, hard-working people across sixty-three agencies have come together as Team North Dakota. At Team ND, we are driven to succeed through gratitude, humility, curiosity and courage. Our purpose is to empower people, improve lives, and inspire success. Join us in being legendary.

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Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.