North Dakota Treatment Court Team Members Attend RISE26 Conference in Nashville

Several North Dakota Treatment Court team members recently traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to attend the RISE26 Conference, one of the nation's leading events focused on treatment courts, recovery, and justice system innovation.

The conference brought together judges, coordinators, probation officers, treatment providers, peer support specialists, and other professionals from across the country to share evidence-based practices, emerging research, and successful strategies for supporting individuals on their recovery journey.

Throughout the conference, North Dakota attendees participated in educational workshops, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen treatment court programs and improve outcomes for participants. Topics included trauma-informed care, behavioral health, recovery support, family engagement, and collaborative team approaches.

By attending RISE26, North Dakota Treatment Court professionals gained valuable knowledge and new perspectives that they can bring back to their local programs. Their commitment to ongoing education and collaboration reflects a continued dedication to helping participants achieve lasting recovery, reduce recidivism, and build healthier communities across North Dakota. This training will strengthen treatment court teams throughout the state as they continue their important work of changing lives through accountability, treatment, and hope.