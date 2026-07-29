Justice Friese receives 2026 District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Distinguished Panel Attorney Award

The District’s Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel Committee established the award to recognize on an annual basis one exemplary CJA Panel attorney’s dedication and service to the CJA Panel, indigent defendants, and the District of North Dakota. Central to the award is reserving the rights of the accused, providing quality representation to indigent defendants, and being a resource to other CJA Panel attorneys in the District.

In selecting Justice Friese to receive the Award, the Committee highlighted his longtime service as the CJA Panel Representative and his work on the CJA Panel Committee; his mentorship of numerous panel members; and his demonstrated willingness to defend difficult clients.

On behalf of the CJA Committee, Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal presented the award to Justice Friese at the Criminal Justice Act Award Luncheon in Fargo on July 23, 2026.

Criminal Justice Act Panel Representative Stormy Vickers, Justice Mark A. Friese, Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal, Chief District Judge Peter Welte, and Federal Public Defender Jason Tupman.