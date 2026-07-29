Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,513 in the last 365 days.

Justice Friese receives 2026 District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Distinguished Panel Attorney Award

The District’s Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel Committee established the award to recognize on an annual basis one exemplary CJA Panel attorney’s dedication and service to the CJA Panel, indigent defendants, and the District of North Dakota. Central to the award is reserving the rights of the accused, providing quality representation to indigent defendants, and being a resource to other CJA Panel attorneys in the District.

In selecting Justice Friese to receive the Award, the Committee highlighted his longtime service as the CJA Panel Representative and his work on the CJA Panel Committee; his mentorship of numerous panel members; and his demonstrated willingness to defend difficult clients.

On behalf of the CJA Committee, Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal presented the award to Justice Friese at the Criminal Justice Act Award Luncheon in Fargo on July 23, 2026.

Criminal Justice Act Panel Representative Stormy Vickers, Justice Mark A. Friese, Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal, Chief District Judge Peter Welte, and Federal Public Defender Jason Tupman.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Justice Friese receives 2026 District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Distinguished Panel Attorney Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.