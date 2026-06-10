World Cup 2026

The World Cup is bringing soccer fans to Houston from all over the globe. While excitement is in the air to celebrate the sport, it’s important for people to understand the cautions they should take against extreme heat and illness. Baylor College of Medicine experts weigh in to help fans remain safe.

Many fans might not be used to the extreme heat and humidity of Houston. Emergency medicine physician Dr. Cedric Dark offers tips to stay safe in this environment.

Suncare

Wear light colors and lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton. Moisture-wicking clothing also helps tolerate sweat. Loose long sleeves reduce sun exposure. Dark emphasizes wearing loose-fitting clothing that air can blow through, so it allows sweat to evaporate and helps people cool off. Hats also are key to reduce sun exposure. Wear SPF sunscreen and apply it to all sun-exposed areas to avoid sunburn.

“An easy way to keep sun off you is with clothing choices,” Dark said.

Hydration

Signs of dehydration include profuse sweating and thirst: “Once you start feeling thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. The goal is to keep hydrating throughout the day, so you don’t get super thirsty,” Dark said.

Drink plenty of water or electrolyte drinks. Alcohol is a diuretic, and the only way to counter that is to drink water in between each alcoholic beverage to replenish what is lost. Hydrating slows down alcohol intake to not overdo it. Mocktails allow people to hydrate and pace themselves. Those who don’t want plain water can drink “fun” beverages like sparkling water with lime.

Heat illness

Signs of heat illness include dizziness, lightheadedness or feeling faint. With heat stroke, sweating no longer cools people down and body temperature rises to critical levels, leading to the brain not being able to function well: “Once you transition from heat exhaustion to heat stroke you start to get mental status changes, like confusion, which can be life-threatening,” Dark said.

If feeling lightheaded or dizzy, get out of the heat and go indoors if possible. Look for a medical tent to seek care. People who feel fine should still look out for first aid tents in case they or someone in their group starts to feel ill.

Risks

Children and older adults are most at-risk for heat-related illness because they do not have the capacity to care for themselves as much as others.

In addition to prepping yourself for the heat, Dr. Jill Weatherhead, associate professor of infectious disease at Baylor, says that with so many people in confined spaces during this time, the risk of spreading infectious diseases is increased.

Stop the spread

Washing your hands with soap and water and staying up to date on routine vaccines are crucial to preventing infections.

“A big concern is that we are having mass gathering events where people aren’t fully vaccinated, and we could have some outbreaks because of that,” Weatherhead said. “The ability to transmit infectious diseases in close spaces where there are lots of people around increases the risk, no matter where you are.”

She adds that respiratory viruses will most likely be the main infectious diseases seen among spectators at this World Cup. If you’re feeling ill, stay home to protect others and the community.

Food safety

If you plan to attend games in the United States and Canada, food should not be as much of an issue.

“For food, we typically say that you need to be able to peel, boil, or cook it to make it safe to eat if there is any concern that the water in the region is not safe to drink,” Weatherhead said.