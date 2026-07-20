Houston kids need cleaner air

The school nurse called at 10:14 a.m. Elena’s 6-year-old son was wheezing again. He used his rescue inhaler at recess, but the tight feeling in his chest would not stop. By lunch, Elena was in traffic trying to get to his school before an ambulance did. Elena and her son are fictional characters, but for many Houston families, this story feels familiar.

I am a pediatric resident physician in Houston, and I see how asthma affects children and families here on a regular basis. In the clinic and in the hospital, I care for kids who miss school, struggle to keep up with activities and repeatedly return for breathing problems that are often worsened by environmental factors beyond their control. Living and training in this city has made it clear that asthma is not just a medical condition; it is closely tied to air quality, housing and access to resources.

Asthma is a common long-term illness in children. It can cause coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, missed school days, missed work for parents and scary trips to the emergency room. In Houston, this problem is made worse by something children cannot control: the air they breathe. The Houston Health Department issues Asthma Air Aware Day Warnings when the air conditions are like days when Houstonians have historically had a high number of asthma problems. The city also runs a Houston Asthma Prevention and Control program to provide families with information they can use to better control their child’s asthma.

Houston is one of the most polluted cities in the country for ozone, also called smog. This was reported by the American Lung Association in April 2026. Ozone can irritate the lungs and make asthma worse, especially in children whose lungs are still growing and who often spend more time active outside.

Where you live can affect the severity of asthma. Children who live near major roads, industrial areas or older housing have more asthma triggers. Some families also have fewer resources to manage asthma at home. They may not be able to replace filters, get regular care or miss work when a child gets sick. The Houston Health Department hopes to create policies that protect and support families through the Houston Asthma Coalition.

Parents cannot fix Houston’s air alone. But they can take steps to improve their kid’s health by becoming more informed and advocating for their children.

First, know the condition of the air before your child goes outside. Check the Air Quality Index (AQI) each day. AQI is a color and number system that shows how clean or polluted the air is. It is available for free online. On bad air days, spend less time outside, especially in the afternoon when ozone can be higher. You also can sign up online for AlertHouston Asthma Air Aware Day Warnings and Texas air quality alerts.

Second, make sure your child has an asthma action plan. This is a simple written plan from the doctor. It explains medicines, warning signs of an asthma attack and what to do during an attack. Give copies to school staff, coaches and caregivers. Keep rescue medicine easy to reach.

Third, ask your child’s school to become more asthma friendly. Schools can improve indoor air flow, control mold, avoid strong scents and make sure children can get to inhalers quickly. This will reduce triggers for asthma attacks. In Houston, the Houston Asthma Coalition and its Environmental Mobile Unit work with school nurses and families to improve asthma care and education.

Children in Houston deserve more than rescue inhalers and emergency plans. They deserve clean air in their neighborhoods, classrooms and playgrounds. If you can do just one thing today: sign up for Houston air alerts. And if your child suffers from asthma: ask your child’s school if it has their asthma action plan on file.

By Dr. Maria De Los Santos, second-year pediatric resident