The Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) today announced the University of Georgia (UGA) is entering into an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) to implement energy-efficiency improvements at five facilities on its Athens campus.

Through an ESPC, state agencies can complete energy and water conservation projects and use the savings from those projects to pay for the work. UGA partnered with CMTA—an energy services company—and conducted an Investment Grade Audit (IGA) to determine the appropriate energy conservation measures to implement. The IGA is a comprehensive analysis tool that determines the practicality of implementing energy and water conservation measures and the financial feasibility of entering into an ESPC.

The energy efficiency projects at UGA will include building automation and control upgrades, ventilation and air handling upgrades, and hot water heat exchangers. Guaranteed savings are estimated to be $1.2 million in the first year. Over the term of the performance contract, the guaranteed savings will exceed $32.6 million. The total project cost is $15 million. The project is financed by Truist Bank with 4.60 percent interest for 14 years.