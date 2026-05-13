Fourteen Georgia communities were awarded financing totaling $74,740,215 for water, wastewater, and solid waste projects by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.

Approved loans:

Alma awarded a $12,000,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) conservation loan

Baconton awarded a $450,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) conservation loan

Blakely awarded a $3,000,000 CWSRF conservation loan

Boston awarded a $540,000 DWSRF conservation loan

DeKalb County awarded a $17,887,000 CWSRF conservation loan

Elberton awarded a $3,500,000 DWSRF conservation loan

Etowah Water and Sewer Authority awarded a $20,000,000 Georgia Fund loan

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Solid Waste Management Authority awarded a $4,000,000 Georgia Fund loan

Heard County Water Authority awarded a $92,015 DWSRF lead service line loan

Jones County Board of Commissioners awarded a $3,171,200 Georgia Fund conservation loan

Lakeland awarded a $2,000,000 CWSRF conservation loan

Lavonia awarded a $5,000,000 DWSRF conservation loan

Leesburg awarded a $2,000,000 DWSRF conservation loan

Rhine awarded a $1,100,000 DWSRF conservation loan

Project and loan details:

City of Alma

The $12,000,000 CWSRF conservation loan will finance updating the city’s water pollution control plant. This project will ensure compliance with current and anticipated requirements and enhance the treatment reliability of the system. The city will pay 2.83% on the 30-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate because the city meets GEFA’s affordability criteria, is a PlanFirst Community, and the project includes conservation activities. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $6,000,000.

City of Baconton

The $450,000 DWSRF conservation loan will finance replacing manual-read water meters with an automatic meter reading (AMR) system. This project will reduce leaks, increase billing accuracy, and improve water quality. The city will pay 1.53% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to GEFA’s affordability criteria and for the project being a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $225,000.

City of Blakely

The $3,000,000 CWSRF conservation loan will finance updating the city’s wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve the efficiency and operation of the plant. The city will pay 2.32% on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to GEFA’s affordability criteria and for a portion of the project being a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $1,500,000.

City of Boston

The $540,000 DWSRF conservation loan will finance replacing manual-read water meters with an automatic meter reading (AMR) system. This project will reduce leaks, increase billing accuracy, and improve water quality. The city will pay 1.53% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to GEFA’s affordability criteria and for the project being a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $486,000.

DeKalb County

The $17,887,000 CWSRF conservation loan will finance updating the county’s trunk sewer and installing 20,000 linear feet of gravity sewer line. The county has received a consent decree as a result of aging wastewater infrastructure prone to sanitary sewer overflows. This project will reduce overflow risk, improve hydraulic performance, and extend infrastructure service life. The city will pay 2.03% on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to the project being a conservation activity.

City of Elberton

The $3,500,000 DWSRF conservation loan will finance updating the city’s water system and replacing water main. Water system improvements are needed to keep the system in good working order and maintain state and federal compliance. This project will increase system reliability and water distribution efficiency. The city will pay 1.53% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to GEFA’s affordability criteria. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $1,750,000.

Etowah Water and Sewer Authority

The $20,000,000 Georgia Fund loan will finance expanding the Dawson Forest Water Reclamation Facility. The authority received a final waste load allocation from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division that will allow the authority to update the treatment capacity from 1.25 million gallons per day (MGD) to 2.5 MGD. This project will improve the efficiency and capacity of the facility. The authority will pay 4.03% interest on the 20-year loan.

Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Solid Waste Management Authority

The $4,000,000 Georgia Fund loan will finance the closure of the authority’s landfill, which has served its useful life. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is requiring the landfill to be closed. The authority will pay 3.53% interest on the 20-year loan.

Heard County Water Authority

The $92,015 DWSRF lead service line loan will finance an inventory and replacement of potential lead and galvanized service lines in the water system. The city will pay no interest on the 20-year loan.

Jones County Board of Commissioners

The $3,171,200 Georgia Fund conservation loan will finance replacing water meters and implementing new meter reading technology. The county’s existing meter system is aging, resulting in water loss and inaccurate readings. This project will improve efficiency and reduce unregistered water. The county will pay 2.53% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to the project being a conservation activity.

City of Lakeland

The $2,000,000 CWSRF conservation loan will finance installing generators at five lift stations and rehabilitating a lift station. This project will prevent backups and protect public health during power outages. The city will pay 2.12% on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to the project being a conservation activity.

City of Lavonia

The $5,000,000 DWSRF conservation loan will finance upgrading the city’s water treatment. The current components of the water treatment plant are undersized and outdated, preventing the plant from producing its rated production capacity. This project will improve the safety, efficiency, and the reliability of the plant. The city will pay 1.93% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to GEFA’s affordability criteria and for a portion of the project being a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $3,500,000.

City of Leesburg

The $2,000,000 DWSRF conservation loan will finance installing a generator and improving the city’s water supply system. The city is planning to install a redundant water supply system and equipment to prevent the interruption of the water distribution system. The city plans to install a backup generator or alternative energy sources to assist with the service of the well. This project will improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the system. The city will pay 2.30% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to a portion of the project being a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $1,000,000.

City of Rhine

The $1,100,000 DWSRF conservation loan will finance the rehabilitation of an elevated water storage tank and water meters. This project will repair the city’s damaged water distribution system. The city will pay 2.53% interest on the 20-year loan. The loan qualifies for a reduced interest rate due to GEFA’s affordability criteria and for a portion of the project being a conservation activity. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $902,000.

Other GEFA Board Actions:

Annual Operating Budget

The board approved the GEFA annual operating budget for fiscal year 2027.

Annual Program Limits

The board approved annual loan program limits for fiscal year 2027 for the Georgia Fund ($275 million), CWSRF ($120 million), and DWSRF ($90 million).

Loan Program Policy

The board approved updates to the loan program policy to increase the Georgia Fund project limit to $20 million, add a dormancy fee, and provide flexibility to change SRF interest rate concession.

Resolution

The board approved a resolution to establish a local government investment pool account for the purpose of managing funds designated for natural gas infrastructure.

Resolution

The board approved a resolution requesting the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission issue general obligation bonds totaling $33,200,000 required for the state match of the federal State Revolving Funds.

Effingham County Board of Commissioners

The board approved a $100,000,000 increase to a Georgia Fund loan originally approved in August 2025. This loan increase is part of the state’s investment in surface water infrastructure for coastal Georgia.

City of Lumpkin

The board ratified an emergency loan authorized by the GEFA executive director on March 9, 2026. The city received a $350,000 Georgia Fund loan to install a new storm drain and replace damaged sewer main. The city will pay 2.89% interest on the 20-year loan.

Town of Manchester

The board ratified an emergency loan authorized by the GEFA executive director on February 11, 2026. The town received a $700,000 Georgia Fund loan to repair the breached dam at the drinking water reservoir and construct bollards upstream of the dam to prevent future damage. The town will pay 2.99% interest on the 20-year loan.