Saint Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2003659
RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/8/2026 @ 2025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River St., Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Troy Pecor
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 8, 2026 at approximately 2020 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of an unlawful mischief that occurred on River St in the town of Richford. The building landlord was notified by neighbors that someone had allegedly broken the door of the apartment in order to gain entry. Upon arrival, Troopers determined an altercation occurred at this apartment, and Troy Pecor (age 30) had smashed the front door in and caused other damage inside. He was taken into custody at the scene and later given a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court to answer to the charge of unlawful mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/2026
COURT: Frankin Superior Court, Saint Albans, VT
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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