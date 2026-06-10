Saint Albans Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2003659

RANK/TROOPER: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/8/2026 @ 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River St., Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Troy Pecor

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 8, 2026 at approximately 2020 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of an unlawful mischief that occurred on River St in the town of Richford. The building landlord was notified by neighbors that someone had allegedly broken the door of the apartment in order to gain entry. Upon arrival, Troopers determined an altercation occurred at this apartment, and Troy Pecor (age 30) had smashed the front door in and caused other damage inside. He was taken into custody at the scene and later given a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court to answer to the charge of unlawful mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/28/2026

COURT: Frankin Superior Court, Saint Albans, VT

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.