NEBRASKA, June 9 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Requests USDA Disaster Designation to Help Producers Affected by Wildfires

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has requested a disaster designation from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to support areas impacted by wildfires in March and April. The designation, if approved, would open options to directly assist producers in affected counties.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our state, and we must continue fighting for our neighbors in need by securing every resource available,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “I deeply appreciate Secretary Rollins for visiting Nebraska during these devastating wildfires. Her partnership and commitment to our rural communities have been tremendous.”

The request for a Secretarial Disaster Designation is the most recent action taken by Gov. Pillen to assist in recovery from the Morrill, Cottonwood, Ashby and Minor fires. Collectively, more than 850,000 acres were destroyed, a large portion of that land used for cow-calf operations and yearling cattle grazing. Due to the destruction of stored hay supplies, ranchers in western Nebraska have been forced to graze their cattle on low-nutrient winter pastures, creating a severe feed shortage that threatens the health and survival of their herds.

The disaster request covers Garden, Grant, Lincoln and Morrill counties. Garden County, which has an estimated grassland loss of 63.64 percent, well exceeds the threshold for a disaster designation. The other counties did not meet the 30 percent threshold, but if granted, a designation would make producers in those counties eligible for FSA emergency loans.

Last month, Gov. Pillen asked President Trump for a disaster declaration to help cover the cost of damage to public infrastructure in Arthur, Garden, Grant, Lincoln and Morrill counties. If approved, it will assist with funding repairs to roads, bridges and power infrastructure.

Additionally, Gov. Pillen was in Oshkosh today to hear from invited county leaders about their experiences during and after the wildfires. He was joined at the event by Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, Major General Craig Strong, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Assistant Director Erv Portis and Senator Paul Strommen.

“There is much work still to be done, but I’m extraordinarily grateful for all the support that we have received and to see Nebraska coming together,” said Gov. Pillen. “We truly live in the greatest state, with the greatest people, never afraid to lend a hand and help a neighbor. We will continue our recovery together.”