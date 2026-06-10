enQase to Showcase Quantum Security Leadership at Quantum.Tech World 2026

Quantum.Tech World 2026 - Schedule of Events

Company to Demonstrate How Organizations Can Accelerate Quantum Readiness Through Cryptographic Visibility, Risk Prioritization, and Crypto-Agility

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enQase, a pioneer in quantum security and crypto-agility solutions, today announced its participation in Quantum.Tech World 2026, taking place June 25-26 at Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. The event brings together more than 1,000 quantum, AI, cybersecurity, government, and enterprise leaders to explore the future of quantum technologies and quantum security, and their impact on business and national security.

At Quantum.Tech World, enQase will meet with and present to enterprise and public sector leaders seeking practical strategies to prepare for the quantum era. The company will highlight its patented full-stack approach to quantum security, helping organizations identify cryptographic risks, prioritize efforts, and build actionable blueprints for long-term resilience, including quick wins in the journey to compliant and quantum safe.

Day 1, June 25th, kicks off at 7:45am with the unique, “Masterclass Workshop: NIST PQC Standards & Migrations to Quantum-safe and Crypto-agile,” featuring a leading expert on NIST PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) standards and quantum risk, along side enQase CEO Rajesh Patil. The session will provide a practical, vendor-neutral discussion of the threat landscape, the latest on NIST and other PQC standards and timelines, and how organizations are achieving quantum-safe and crypto-agile outcomes today, followed by a live audience Q&A.

The workshop is followed by Peter Shor’s keynote, “Quantum vs Classical Cryptography, The Race Shor's Algorithm Started.”

During the event, enQase will also present “Quantum-safe & Crypto-agile in Action,” the Quantum.Tech World Tech Showcase demonstrating what a quantum-safe, crypto-agile network looks like, live, at 11:15am on Day 1 at Booth J12 in Quantum.Tech World Expo Hall.

During both Day 1 and 2 of Quantum.Tech World, enQase will showcase their single source, full-stack quantum security platform as well as Cryptographic Inventory and Quantum-Safe Blueprint capabilities that provide 1) visibility into cryptographic assets across enterprise environments, 2) risk prioritization and compliance alignment services that help organizations focus resources on their most critical quantum vulnerabilities, and 3) delivery of the quantum-safe blueprint, a structured framework and custom migration plan designed to guide an organization through efficient migration to compliant and quantum-safe, with ongoing crypto-agility to adapt to new threats.

CEO of enQase Rajesh Patil stated, "Quantum readiness is no longer a future initiative. It is a business imperative for executive leadership and boards. Organizations need visibility into where cryptography exists today, a practical migration strategy, and the agility to adapt as standards evolve. That's exactly what enQase delivers, today"

The rapid advancement of quantum technologies is creating both opportunity and risk for enterprises worldwide. Organizations that begin planning now can reduce future migration costs, improve regulatory readiness, and strengthen long-term resilience against emerging threats.

Quantum.Tech World 2026 serves as a global forum for leaders across quantum computing, quantum communications, AI, high-performance computing, government, defense, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Throughout the conference, attendees are invited to visit Schrödinger's Socket Lounge, presented by enQase, for networking, executive discussions, and informal conversations about quantum readiness, crypto-agility, and emerging security challenges facing enterprises and critical infrastructure operators, all while recharging their devices.

Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with the enQase team can visit Booth J12 or arrange an appointment in advance through the Quantum.Tech World event page:

enQase at Quantum.Tech World 2026

About enQase

enQase is a U.S.-based, full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver crypto agility for the quantum era.

The enQase Platform enables enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt quantum-safe technologies with minimal disruption, while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience.

By combining quantum-grade hardware with software-defined control and broad interoperability, enQase aligns with NIST standards, accelerates compliance readiness, and reduces risk across data, network, and compute layers in an evolving cryptographic landscape.

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