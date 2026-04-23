enQase Welcomes Mahi Dontamsetti to Advisory Board, Announces CTRO Content Series

Appointment of former State Street Chief Technology Risk Officer strengthens board-level risk and technology expertise

Mahi’s experience advising boards and executive teams on technology and risk transformation is invaluable as quantum risk becomes a board-level issue.” — Rajesh Patil, Interim CEO and CTO of enQase

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enQase, a pioneer in quantum security and crypto-agility, today announced the addition of Mahi Dontamsetti to the enQase Advisory Board.

The appointment strengthens enQase leadership across board-level technology and risk governance as organizations prepare for the transition to quantum-safe security.

Mahi previously served as Chief Technology Risk Officer (CTRO) at State Street Corporation, where he pioneered the industry’s first integrated non-financial risk organization spanning cyber, technology, operational, third-party, and resilience risk domains. During his tenure, he also served as Global Head of Non-Financial Risk and helped oversee environments supporting more than 100 million transactions per day and protecting trillions of dollars in assets under custody and administration.

“Mahi’s experience advising boards and executive teams on technology and risk transformation is invaluable as quantum risk becomes a board-level issue,” said Rajesh Patil, Interim CEO and CTO of enQase. “His perspective strengthens our ability to guide customers through the governance, risk, and regulatory dimensions of quantum-safe security.”

Since retiring from State Street, Dontamsetti has also focused on artificial intelligence, generative AI, and deep technology innovation. He serves as a strategic advisor and investor to quantum, cyber, risk, and AI startups. He is a published author and currently serves on the Board of the Advanced Cyber Security Center and several charitable organizations.

“Mahi’s addition to our Advisory Board brings deep expertise in enterprise risk management, technology risk, and board-level governance,” said Steven Menges, EVP of Marketing and Partnerships at enQase. “We are also launching a new content series, The CTRO Viewpoint, which will provide insights from the intersection of enterprise risk, technology, and value creation.”

“Quantum computing fundamentally reshapes the long-term risk landscape for data protection and cryptography,” said Mahi Dontamsetti, Advisory Board Member at enQase. “enQase is addressing this challenge with a pragmatic platform that aligns technology innovation with enterprise risk management and regulatory expectations.”

About enQase

enQase is a U.S.-based, full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver crypto agility for the quantum era.

The enQase Platform enables enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt quantum-safe technologies with minimal disruption, while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience.

By combining quantum-grade hardware with software-defined control and broad interoperability, enQase aligns with NIST standards, accelerates compliance readiness, and reduces risk across data, network, and compute layers in an evolving cryptographic landscape.

For more information, please visit enQase.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.