Yuma Proving Ground engineers launch rockets with the Gowan Gators

Yuma Proving Ground engineers visited Gowan Science Academy to talk rockets. The Gowan Gators fourth-grade class invited the local firing experts at YPG to show them firsthand how rockets work.

On the morning of May 22, YPG test engineers Daniel Sanchez, Ashley Lochetto, Caleb Little, Dillon Mann, Cullen Wilkes, Jose Ramirez, Bryan Sprouse, and Technical Director Ross Gwynn, with the help of teachers, parent volunteers and older-grade students guided the fourth graders through assembling a rocket.

The engineers took turns showing and telling about the vital work YPG does to test items for the warfighter. The engineers then talked about the mechanics of rockets before the building began. Once the students were done with the hard work of assembling the rockets, it was time to watch the rocket show. Nearly 100 students had the opportunity to launch their rocket with the guidance of the YPG team.

This is the second year YPG has been invited to Gowan for this particular event. Fourth-grade teacher Yesinia Curiel said, “We want our students to get familiar with careers in STEM and get them involved, get them curious, and interested in careers that are exciting like rocketry or mechanical engineering.”

YPG places an emphasis on reaching out to local students and teaching them about YPG’s mission as the premier extreme natural environment test center for weapons and technology, and exposing them to the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in hopes they will choose a career in STEM.