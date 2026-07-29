Kentucky National Guard Artillery Battalion Trains for Northern Strike 2027

FORT KNOX, Ky.— Soldiers assigned to the Kentucky Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery, conducted annual training June 7–19, sharpening their warfighting skills and validating unit readiness for multi-domain operations.

The training focused heavily on Artillery Table VI live-fire qualifications with the unit's M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, ensuring crews remain proficient in delivering timely and accurate indirect fire support on the battlefield.

For U.S. Army Capt. Kyle Moore, commander of Charlie Battery, the goal was to keep Soldiers engaged and focused. The Bardstown-based unit spent most of their first week in “Mosquito Flats,” an area of Fort Knox known for having a dense insect population.

“It hasn’t been the most fun at times with the inclement weather, the heat and the wildlife, but this year is actually better than in the past,” Moore said. “This is probably the most efficient I’ve seen Table VI qualifications get done.”

As Charlie Battery validated crews, their senior enlisted leader,1st Sgt. Bobby Webb, focused on ensuring Soldiers are trained for the unit’s upcoming large-scale exercise.

“We have been doing well on basic tasks, but we need to continue to focus on base defense,” said Webb. “We do great with shooting, our crews are trained and they're efficient with artillery, but our focus is also building on what we do inside the fire direction center and security needed around our guns.”

An influx of new personnel has made the hands-on and live-fire training events more critical for the unit.

Although the exercise got off to a slow start, Webb said the unit built on its momentum daily, successfully integrating new Soldiers who recently returned from initial entry training.

“Once we started shooting, we saw our crews work together at being more efficient,” said Webb. “They're deliberate, and they're good at their jobs. Soldiers are getting a lot of good training that they haven't had before.”

Charlie Battery’s Soldiers refined their fundamental infantry skills outside their traditional artillery roles to increase their effectiveness in complex operational environments.

Infantry training began with close-quarters battle fundamentals inside a makeshift, flat-ground layout known as a "glass house." Soldiers rehearsed movement techniques and refined communication in an open environment, allowing observer-coach-trainers(OC/Ts) to easily view and coach the entire team. As proficiency increased, training progressed to force-on-force urban maneuver scenarios, utilizing realistic obstacles to test Soldiers’ tactical decision-making.

Leaders noted that combining artillery operations and infantry-focused training helps build well-rounded Soldiers capable of operating across a range of combat scenarios.

Reflecting on the experience, Moore was pleased with the unit’s adaptability and performance over the two-week training.

“This is the first year I’ve seen things run smoothly from start to finish,” said Moore. “We still had small hiccups, but that’s part of annual training. We’re here to train; adapt and make it work. I think we’ve accomplished something phenomenal.”

This annual training event strengthened the battalion’s tactical readiness and laid the foundation for its participation in Northern Strike 2027, a major multi-domain combat operations exercise.

By validating their MOS skills and basic soldiering, Soldiers from the 2/138 FA proved they can seamlessly integrate into large-scale combat operations. Whether preparing for conflict overseas or responding to disasters at home, these Kentucky Guardsmen remain trained, ready, and always prepared to answer the call.