Photo Story: Fort McCoy community observes Army Community Service's 61st birthday with special event

Community members participated in the 61st Army Community Service Birthday Celebration on July 24, 2026, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

Dozens of post members took part in the event to honor Army Community Service and what it means to the community. Army Community Service was established by the Army in 1965 to provide centralized support services for Soldiers and their families.

Over the past six decades, the program has expanded to include relocation assistance, financial readiness, employment support, family advocacy, exceptional family member services, volunteer coordination, information and referral services, and numerous other programs designed to improve quality of life while enhancing unit readiness and resilience.

Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on DVIDS by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”