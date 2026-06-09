June 10 Deadline Approaching for Winter Storm Fern Assistance

June 10 is the deadline for Mississippi residents affected by Winter Storm Fern (DR-4899) to apply for financial assistance. The storm impacted the state from January 23–27, 2026.

As of June 9, more than 84,000 Mississippians have registered for assistance. Through FEMA's Individual Assistance program, more than $126 million has been distributed to eligible storm survivors.

The counties with the highest number of registrations are:

Panola County – 5,577

Washington County – 5,373

DeSoto County – 5,228

All 82 Mississippi counties were approved for some level of FEMA Public Assistance following Winter Storm Fern. To date, more than $37 million has been obligated to local governments through the Public Assistance program, with an estimated $223 million in additional projects currently moving through the FEMA application and review process.

To assist local governments with the upfront costs of cleanup and debris removal, state lawmakers approved a revolving loan program that allows counties and municipalities to access funding while awaiting FEMA reimbursement. As of June 9, 29 loans totaling nearly $40 million have been issued through the program.

Residents who have not yet applied for assistance are encouraged to do so before the June 10 deadline.

###