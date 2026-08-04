President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Tropical Storm Arthur

JACKSON, Miss. – President Donald Trump has approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration (FEMA – 4930 DR-MS) for counties impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flash flooding on June 18-20, 2026, from the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm damaged 532 homes, 17 businesses, and 5 farms.

“I’m grateful to President Trump and his administration for assisting Mississippi as we recover from the storm,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This declaration will further strengthen our recovery efforts and deliver additional support to Mississippians. We continue praying for every community impacted. The state of Mississippi will continue to assist for as long as it takes.”

Individual Assistance was approved for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, and Stone counties. Individual Assistance is available to residents in declared counties and may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs designed to help individuals recover from disaster impacts.

Public Assistance is approved for Covington, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, Stone, and Wayne counties. Public Assistance provides grants to local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the restoration of damaged public infrastructure.

Individuals in the approved counties can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, provide FEMA with the number for that service. The disaster number is DR-4930.

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