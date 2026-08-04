President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Mississippi to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Arthur from June 18-20, 2026.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Stone counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and families who sustained losses in the designated areas should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Tropical Storm Arthur in Covington, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, Stone and Wayne counties.

E. Craig Levy, Sr. has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

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