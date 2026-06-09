FEWER PEOPLE DIE IN LEON COUNTY JAIL ON AVERAGE THAN NATIONALLY
Updated June 9, 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET
Five inmates died at the Leon County Detention Facility in 2025, which the county says is well below the national mortality rate in local jails.
A status report on recent inmate deaths at the jail was compiled for county commissioners' review. Of those, two were due to natural causes, two were due to accidental drug overdoses and one was an accidental death involving "self-inflicted head trauma and related medical complications," according to county commission agenda materials.
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