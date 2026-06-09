Enhancing Tribal Health and Economic Development

Today, the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs held a legislative hearing on three bills aimed at enhancing public health services for tribal communities and modernizing the administration of programs that serve tribes. Subcommittee Chair Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) issued the following statement in response:

“Today’s hearing is focused on identifying practical ways the federal government can better support tribal communities as they work to improve public health, expand economic opportunity, strengthen self-governance and address challenges unique to Indian Country. The bills before the Subcommittee share a common goal: ensuring federal programs are responsive, effective and respectful of Tribal sovereignty while removing unnecessary barriers that stand in the way of local decision-making. I am also proud that the Tribal Regulatory Reform Implementation Act of 2026 is before the Subcommittee today. This legislation builds on existing law by transferring implementation responsibilities to the Department of the Interior, which has the strongest government-to-government relationship with tribal nations. By improving coordination and accountability, this bill will help ensure federal programs work as Congress intended and better serve tribal communities seeking to create jobs, attract investment and build long-term prosperity.”

Background

H.R. 8473, the Veterinary Services to Improve Public Health in Rural Communities Act, introduced by U.S. Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska), authorizes veterinary public health services for Indian tribes and tribal organizations to address zoonotic diseases and other public health initiatives in Indian Country.

H.R. 8954, the Tribal Regulatory Reform Implementation Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.), updates the Indian Tribal Regulatory Reform and Business Development Act of 2000 by transferring certain administrative responsibilities for implementing the law to the Secretary of the Interior, to improve efficiency and program delivery.

H.R. 6917, introduced by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.), places land into trust for the benefit of the Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians.