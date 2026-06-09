12 Medicor Cardiology Physicians Earn NJ Top Docs Approval

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved 12 providers from Medicor Cardiology.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved the following board-certified cardiologists from Medicor Cardiology based on merit for 2026:Dr. Rachana KulkarniDr. Jason O. HallDr. Steven GeorgesonDr. Edward L. RachofskyDr. Archana M. PatelDr. Chao-Tarng ChengDr. Ashok A. PatelDr. Joe K. AhnDr. Daniel T. FungDr. Parag B. PatelDr. Parija SharedalalDr. Sanjukta SanyalFor over four decades, Medicor Cardiology has played a leading role in advancing heart health across Central New Jersey. Serving patients throughout Somerset County and surrounding communities, the practice has earned a strong reputation for combining clinical excellence with a compassionate, patient-first philosophy.Medicor’s team of board-certified cardiologists delivers a comprehensive range of cardiovascular services, focusing on prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment. Their collaborative approach and long-standing commitment to quality care have made them a trusted resource for patients navigating all aspects of heart health.With advanced diagnostic testing available at two convenient locations, Medicor Cardiology provides efficient, accurate evaluations in a welcoming and professional environment. Patients benefit from streamlined care that prioritizes both comfort and precision, allowing for timely answers and well-informed treatment decisions.At its core, Medicor Cardiology emphasizes lasting relationships and proactive care. By partnering closely with each patient, the team is dedicated to supporting long-term cardiovascular wellness through every stage of the journey.To learn more about the NJ Top Docs at Medicor Cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/medicor-cardiology/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.