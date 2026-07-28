Dr. Yaron Bareket Approved As A 2026 NJ Top Doc, Marking His 4th Year Of Recognition

Dr. Yaron Bareket

Receiving this recognition for a fourth consecutive year is both humbling and meaningful.” — Dr. Bareket

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Yaron Bareket of Cross County Cardiology – Mount Sinai has once again been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2026 based on merit, marking his fourth consecutive year receiving this distinction. With more than 30 years of experience in cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Bareket continues to be recognized for his clinical expertise, compassionate care, and commitment to helping patients achieve better heart health.Board certified in Cardiovascular Disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Bareket brings decades of specialized experience to the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cardiovascular conditions. He earned his medical degree with honors from the University of Melbourne in Australia, and his multilingual abilities help him build meaningful connections with patients from diverse backgrounds, fostering stronger communication and a more personalized care experience.At the core of Dr. Bareket’s approach is a strong belief in patient education and individualized attention. Known for his thoughtful and approachable manner, he takes time to ensure patients fully understand their diagnoses, treatment recommendations, and long-term health goals. By encouraging patients to actively participate in their care, he helps empower them to make informed decisions about their cardiovascular wellness.Now in his fourth year being recognized as an NJ Top Doc, Dr. Bareket remains dedicated to preventive, whole-person heart care that extends beyond symptom management. He works closely with patients to identify and address contributing health risks such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, and pre-diabetes, helping to create personalized strategies for long-term wellness. His tailored recommendations often include individualized nutrition guidance and stress-management techniques designed to support healthier lifestyles and improve overall cardiovascular outcomes."Receiving this recognition for a fourth consecutive year is both humbling and meaningful. Throughout my career, I've believed that the best cardiovascular care starts with listening, educating, and partnering with patients to help them achieve long-term health. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and for the trust my patients place in me every day." — Yaron Bareket, MD, FACCPatients consistently describe feeling a sense of confidence and reassurance under Dr. Bareket’s care, citing his calm demeanor, depth of knowledge, and genuine attentiveness. Through comprehensive cardiac screenings and an emphasis on early detection, he strives to identify potential concerns before they progress into more serious conditions such as stroke or coronary artery disease.With a longstanding dedication to excellence and patient-centered medicine, Dr. Bareket continues to make a lasting impact in the lives of those seeking trusted cardiovascular care.To learn more about Dr. Yaron Bareket, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dryaronbareket/ To learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit www.crosscountycardiology.com ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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