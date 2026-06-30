Dr. Samir P. Patel of Arizona Pain Care Center Awarded As 2025 AZ Top Doc

Dr. Samir P. Patel

Samir P. Patel, D.O. of Arizona Pain Care Center has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2025.

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Samir P. Patel, D.O. of Arizona Pain Care Center for 2025. Dr. Patel is the founder and CEO of Arizona Pain Care Center, a leading interventional spine and pain management practice that has served the Oro Valley, Arizona community since 2009. Double board certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology and the American Board of Medical Specialties, Dr. Patel is recognized for combining clinical expertise, innovation, and compassionate, patient-focused care.Originally from Virginia, Dr. Patel began his academic training at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He went on to receive his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri. After completing a traditional rotating internship at Sun Coast Hospital in Largo, Florida, he pursued advanced specialty training with a residency in anesthesiology and a fellowship in pain management at the University of Florida in Gainesville.Committed to advancing the field of pain medicine, Dr. Patel has served as a Courtesy Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Florida, contributing to medical education while remaining actively engaged in clinical practice. He regularly attends national pain management conferences to stay at the forefront of evolving therapies and technologies, ensuring his patients have access to the most effective, evidence-based interventional treatments available. While pain management remains his primary focus, Dr. Patel continues to practice anesthesiology on a limited basis.Dr. Patel is an active member of professional organizations including the North American Neuromodulation Society and the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association. Through his leadership, Arizona Pain Care Center has earned a strong reputation as a trusted destination for individuals seeking advanced, personalized care for chronic pain conditions.To learn more about Dr. Patel, please visit his website: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/arizona-pain-care-center/ ---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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