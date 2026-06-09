Team Hill celebrates new Chief Master Sergeants

LAYTON, Utah -- Team Hill welcomed the newest chief master sergeants to the rank during a recognition ceremony held June 5 at The Gallery at Young Venues in Layton. Reaching chief master sergeant is a milestone achieved by only 1% of the Air Force’s total enlisted force. This year, five Airmen were inducted: Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Bourget, 649th Munitions Squadron; Chief Master Sgt. David J. Clifford (inducted in absentia), 4th Fighter Generation Squadron; Chief Master Sgt. William Gulley and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Haynes, 729th Air Control Squadron; and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Penrod, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron. Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor the new chiefs as they accepted their ceremonial charge. The event celebrated their dedication while reinforcing the rigorous standards of leadership, expertise, and integrity expected of a chief master sergeant. In these strategic roles, chiefs leverage their operational experience and institutional knowledge to mentor personnel and guide their organizations. The guest speaker, Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief for Air Combat Command, told the inductees: “The honor is immense, but the weight of the responsibility is heavy. You are charged to be the architects of our future and the guardians of our most precious resource—our people. I challenge you to leave a legacy of service that makes the force more lethal, more resilient, and more capable than the one you inherited.”