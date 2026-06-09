Minnesota DNR launches new, transformative electronic licensing system

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today launched the first phase of its modernized electronic licensing system for anglers, hunters and trappers, replacing a system that has served the state for more than 25 years.

“The Minnesota DNR is thrilled to bring this modern licensing system to Minnesotans today,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “This new system is a major step forward in how Minnesotans and visitors alike access hunting and fishing opportunities through flexible and convenient license purchase and storage options.”

The new ELS offers more flexibility than ever — three ways to buy a license (mobile app, online, or in-person from a license agent) and three ways to carry it (paper, PDF, or stored in the app). Customers can purchase and store licenses, and even register harvests from anywhere, including areas without cell service. Customers can access the new system on the DNR website or by searching “Minnesota DNR Licensing” in the Apple or Google app stores.

As before, every license sold helps support conservation and management efforts, ensuring Minnesota’s fish and wildlife resources are sustained for future generations to enjoy.

“In addition to improving customer service, this new system enhances our ability to manage and conserve natural resources by providing data and insights that support wildlife and fisheries management,” Strommen said. "License sales in Minnesota fund efforts, from habitat restoration and protection, fish and wildlife management, innovative lake management planning, stream restoration, invasive species prevention, and more.”

While the new system is intuitive and user-friendly, the DNR and its vendor partner PayIt have plenty of how-to resources available to assist people in making the transition. Users can find those documents and videos in the online system or in the digital app. There are also staff available to answer questions and help users at 888-646-6367 (MINNDNR) or 651-296-6157.

"The new system brings a modern user experience to hunters and anglers in Minnesota, making it easy for everyone from newcomers to lifelong enthusiasts to enjoy the state's natural resources," said PayIt President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Nieto. "We're incredibly proud of our partnership with the Minnesota DNR and look forward to supporting their conservation mission for years to come."

Today’s launch is a major milestone, but not the finish line. The DNR will take feedback and make refinements as people adopt the system. Phase two of the launch will happen at a later date and will involve the addition of a recreational vehicle and watercraft titling and registration module to the new system. For now, the titling and registration process will remain the same, and the legacy system for those transactions will remain operational.

Once all phases have launched, the new ELS will support more than 3 million transactions across a catalog of more than 400 license and permit products each year, as well as watercraft and vehicle registrations.

Updates from the Minnesota DNR about the new electronic licensing system are available online.