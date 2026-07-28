Minnesota DNR accepting comments on environmental review documents for the Mile Post 7 west ridge railroad relocation, dam progressions and stream mitigation project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments from July 28 until Aug. 27 on an environmental assessment worksheet related to the proposed Mile Post 7 project, located in Lake County.

Northshore Mining Company proposes relocating the west ridge railroad, progressing Dams 1 and 2, constructing a Dam 1 rail switchback, and developing a clay borrow site at the Mile Post 7 tailings basin. The proposal also includes approximately 12,900 linear feet of stream mitigation across four sites.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A print copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5122.

The EAW is also available for public review at:

Silver Bay Public Library, 9 Davis Drive, Silver Bay, MN 55614

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155

Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN

The EAW was published in the July 28 edition of the EQB Monitor, a publication of the Environmental Quality Board.

How to comment

The DNR will accept comments until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. People can submit comments on the EAW by:

Using the DNR’s online commenting webpage

Mailing comments to Mile Post 7 EAW Project Manager, Environmental Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025

Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting online comments will receive a copy of the subsequent decision document, which will include responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be publicly available as they appear in the materials commenters submit.