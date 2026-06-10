Top 3 Home Inspection Services Often Ignored

Chuck Gravely inspects a bathroom sink Chuck Gravely (left) with Charles Furlough President and CEO of Pillar To Post

Top 3 Important Home Inspection Services Many People Don't Think About

There are parts of the country where most every home gets a radon test. But radon can be anywhere, and you can’t know for sure unless you assess your home” — Chuck Gravely, VP of Pillar To Post

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homebuyers and home sellers today are asking more questions than ever before about the homes they purchase — and not just about what they can see. As buyer expectations around safety, health, and maintenance have changed, Pillar To PostHome Inspectors has continued to expand its added services to help homeowners identify issues that may fall outside the scope of a standard home inspection.According to Charles “Chuck” Gravely, Vice President of Technical Standards and Development for Pillar To Post Home Inspectors , the growth in added services has been driven by customer need and a broader understanding of what confident homeownership really means.“As professional home inspectors, we follow a standard of practice that defines what gets inspected and what does not,” Gravely said. “Today, homebuyers and sellers need inspection services that are outside the scope or beyond the standards. As we get more questions from customers, such as “what is a sewer inspection?” we add services based on what new homeowners are looking for.”Gravely, a licensed professional engineer with more than 35 years in the home inspection industry, oversees Pillar To Post’s technical training program, inspection reporting system, and development of new inspection types. He said the company’s expanding services reflect home sellers and home buyersqueries.Here are three services that are often overlooked.1. Sewer Scope Inspections: The Hidden System Homeowners Often ForgetSewer scope inspections top Gravely’s list because the sewer lateral is one of the most important systems homeowners rarely think about — until something goes wrong.“Out of sight, out of mind,” Gravely said. “It’s underground, so you can’t see it. If it’s a problem, you will sure see it if your drain backs up.”A sewer scope inspection uses specialized camera equipment to examine the sewer line and identify issues such as blockages, deterioration, tree root intrusion, damage, or construction debris. Because the line is underground, it is beyond the scope of a standard inspection.Many homeowners also assume the city is responsible for the line. In many cases, however, the homeowner is responsible for the sewer lateral up to the city main or to another designated connection point. If a problem is found after moving in, repairs can be expensive and disruptive.Gravely said newer homes are not exempt.“People assume that if their house is new, or newer, they don’t need to worry about their drain line,” he said. “Issues in sewer laterals are found in both new and old homes. A frequent problem in newer homes can be laterals blocked with home construction debris.”A change in household use can also expose a problem. A minor issue may not affect a smaller household, but when a larger family moves in and places more demand on the system, the line can suddenly go from functional to non-functional.2. Radon Testing: You Cannot Know Unless You TestRadon is invisible, odorless, and tasteless, which makes testing the only way to know whether it is present at elevated levels in a home. While some parts of the country routinely test for radon, Gravely said homeowners should understand that radon can be found anywhere.“There are parts of the country where most every home gets a radon test,” Gravely said. “But radon can be anywhere, and you can’t know for sure unless you assess your home.”Radon is widely recognized as the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The good news, Gravely said, is that if elevated levels are found, remediation is typically straightforward.3. Water Quality Testing: Not Just for Rural HomesWater quality testing is often associated with rural homes and wells, but Gravely said that view is too narrow. While basic E. coli testing is common for many rural properties, today’s testing options can provide a broader picture of what may be present in a home’s drinking water.“Testing drinking water is fairly common in rural homes, but in most cases it’s a very basic test for E. coli,” he said. “Today, there are more sophisticated and inexpensive tests to determine what else might be showing up in your drinking water.”Gravely said water quality testing can be valuable for any home, including those connected to municipal systems. A standard inspection remains essential, but today’s homeowners increasingly want to understand what is underground, invisible, or hidden. In a changing housing market, confidence comes from knowing more — before small unknowns become expensive surprises.###About Pillar To PostHome InspectorsFounded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are over 350 franchises located across the United States and Canada and more than 85,000 5-Star Google Reviews on record to date. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com

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