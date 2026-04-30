For National Home Improvement Month Pillar To Post® Shares Tips For Outdoor Living

Window frames are important part of homeinspections An upgraded outdoor space for the home

Tips on Summer Outdoor Living from Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Seasonal maintenance is one of the easiest ways homeowners can protect their investment and avoid unexpected issues” — Charles Gravely, VP Technical Services & Development

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With May widely recognized by remodeling and home-services professionals as National Home Improvement Month, Pillar To PostHome Inspectors is encouraging homeowners to look beyond cosmetic upgrades and focus on the safety, performance and long-term condition of their homes.According to Realtor.com , 77% of Americans plan to upgrade their outdoor living space to use it more often. As temperatures rise and families begin spending more time outdoors, the backyard often becomes an extension of the home. From weekend cookouts and pool days to evenings on the deck or patio, summer outdoor living brings people together — but it also places new demands on the home. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors , North America’s largest home inspection company, is encouraging homeowners to take a closer look at the exterior areas of their property before the season is in full swing. A simple spring and summer maintenance routine can help reduce safety hazards, improve comfort, and protect one of the family’s most important investments.“Seasonal maintenance is one of the easiest ways homeowners can protect their investment and avoid unexpected issues,” said Charles Gravely, Vice President of Technical Services & Development of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “These simple steps can make a big difference in both comfort and long-term home performance, especially during the months when families are using outdoor spaces the most.”Pillar To Post recommends homeowners begin by inspecting decks, porches, patios, and railings. Wood decking should be checked for loose boards, protruding nails, soft spots, rot, or signs of deterioration. Railings should feel secure and steps should be even, stable, and well lit. Concrete patios and walkways should be reviewed for cracks, uneven surfaces, or areas where settling could create a trip hazard.Windows and screens are another important seasonal focus. Washing windows, reinstalling screens and checking that they fit securely can improve airflow, bring in natural light, and help keep insects out of the home. Homeowners should also make sure doors and sliding patio doors open and close properly and that locks and latches are functioning as intended.Trees and landscaping should be reviewed before summer storms arrive. Damaged limbs, overhanging branches, or dead trees can become serious safety hazards during high winds or heavy rain. Shrubs and plants should also be trimmed away from the home’s exterior, foundation, siding, and air conditioning compressor units. Keeping plants clear of A/C units allows proper airflow and helps the system perform more efficiently during peak heat.Air conditioning service is another key summer preparation step. Homeowners should schedule routine service, change filters regularly and make sure exterior units are free of leaves, grass clippings, and debris. Ceiling fans should be switched to counterclockwise rotation to create a cooling breeze and help reduce the strain on cooling systems.Water management is also critical in warmer months. Irrigation systems should be adjusted for seasonal use and checked for leaks, broken sprinkler heads or overspray against the home’s foundation or siding. Poor drainage, clogged gutters, or downspouts that empty too close to the home can contribute to moisture problems, basement seepage, and foundation concerns. A quick exterior walkaround after a heavy rain can help homeowners see whether water is flowing away from the property as it should.For families using outdoor kitchens, grills or fire pits, safety checks are especially important. Grills should be placed a safe distance from siding, deck railings, overhangs, and outdoor furniture. Gas grill connections should be checked for wear or leaks, and fire pits should be positioned on stable, non-combustible surfaces away from low branches or flammable materials.Pool and spa areas also deserve careful attention. Gates, latches, and fencing should be checked to ensure they are secure and operating properly. Pool decks should be inspected for slippery or uneven surfaces, and exterior electrical outlets near pools, patios and outdoor kitchens should have proper covers and ground-fault circuit interrupter protection.Outdoor lighting can make a major difference in both safety and enjoyment. Homeowners should replace burned-out bulbs, check pathway and stair lighting, and make sure motion lights are aimed properly. Well-lit walkways, steps, porches, and driveways can help reduce falls and improve security.“Many summer maintenance items are simple, but they can reveal early warning signs of larger issues,” Gravely said. “A home inspection can help homeowners better understand the condition of key systems and exterior components before small problems become more expensive repairs.”Pillar To Post Home Inspectors encourages homeowners to make seasonal maintenance part of their regular home care routine. By checking outdoor living areas, cooling systems, drainage, landscaping, and safety features now, families can enjoy a safer, more comfortable summer at home.###About Pillar To Post Home InspectorsPillar To Post Home Inspectors is North America’s largest home inspection company with 450 offices dedicated to providing accurate, reliable, and thorough home inspections. Each office is independently owned and operated, delivering trusted services to homeowners, buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals. For more information and locations go to www.pillartopost.com

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